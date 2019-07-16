A man who died after being taken into Winnipeg police custody Sunday afternoon in the North End is being remembered as a loving father.

Monica Murdock said she found out early Monday morning her cousin Randy Cochrane, 30, of Fisher River Cree Nation was pronounced dead in hospital.

Murdock said Cochrane was visiting Winnipeg.

She said he’s a father of three girls who he loved and protected.

Murdock said Cochrane’s parents are devastated.

“They’re taking it hard,” said Murdock. “That’s their only baby.”

She wants to know what happened -- what caused Cochrane’s death.

Murdock said her family was told he had no obvious signs of injury. She said they were told his heart stopped.

The Independent Investigation Unit is probing the incident.

The IIU said the man who died was 30 and it's looking for witnesses.

Police said just before 4 p.m. Sunday officers observed a man who appeared to be armed and was bleeding in the area of Flora Avenue and Parr Street.

Officers chased the man on foot and arrested him.

Const. Rob Carver said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called and an ambulance arrived.

“The individual was agitated at the time of his arrest,” Carver told reporters Monday. “The male became unresponsive. He was transported to hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased.”