A 20-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after his brother was found dead in Winnipeg’s downtown area, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said the men were in Winnipeg after their home community, Little Grand Rapids, was evacuated due to a wildfire.

Officers said early on Saturday morning they went to a business in the 300 block of Smith Street and found the man’s body.

He has been identified as Ryan Dunsford, 26.

Roy Dunsford, 20, has been charged with manslaughter and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

He remains in police custody.