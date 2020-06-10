WINNIPEG -- Flooding in parts of Manitoba has prompted additional road closures.

The province said Highway 203, between Woodridge and Garrick, is closed as of Wednesday morning due to overland flooding.

The road closures come as southeastern Manitoba continues to deal with flooding following significant rainfall in the region since the weekend.

On Monday, Highway 210, from the junction of Highway 12 to Rat River, was closed due to flooding. It is still listed as closed on Manitoba 511 as of Wednesday morning.

(Flooding in the RM of Stuartburn. CTV News Photo Mike Arsenault)

Late Tuesday, the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn issued an evacuation notice for residents in Arbakka living from road 41E to 54E, south of PR 201, due to flooding.

A state of emergency has been in effect in the region since Monday.

Those who had to evacuate were being asked to report to the RM office in Vita, Manitoba.

The Manitoba government issued a flood warning on Tuesday for southeastern Manitoba, warning residents of the risk of flooding due to rising water levels in creeks and rivers.

-with files from CTV’s Mike Arsenault