WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is once again offering free provincial park entry for the month of February in hopes of encouraging Manitobans to try winter activities.

In a press release, Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard said visitors can take advantage of the many winter activities available in provincial parks at no cost.

"The beauty of our provincial parks does not disappear in winter, so why not take advantage of this great opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors," Guillemard said. "It’s a great chance to get the family together and leave the hustle and bustle of our busy lives behind to soak up all that our provincial parks have to offer."

Vehicle permits are not required in any provincial park in February, but Snopasses are still required for snowmobiles using groomed trails in the parks, and entrance fees still apply in national parks.

All month long, park interpreters are offering several free guided experiences in Birds Hill, Spruce Woods and Whiteshell provincial parks.

There are several activities slated over the month of February including:

Guided snowshoe treks in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Saturday, Feb. 1.

A skijoring workshop in Spruce Woods Provincial Park on Saturday, Feb. 8.

A wolf howl in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Guided snowshoe treks in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Sunday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 23.

Learn to ice fish session in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Monday, Feb. 17.

A nature detectives program for families with preschool aged children in Birds Hill Provincial Park on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

A winter family fun day at the winter recreation area in Spruce Woods Provincial Park on Saturday, Feb. 22.

A variety of drop-in family activities at the Spruce Woods Visitor Centre throughout the month.

You can find more information on Manitoba Parks’ website.