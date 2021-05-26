WINNIPEG -- Under Manitoba’s current public health restrictions, fans of the Winnipeg Jets can’t watch the games in-person at Bell MTS Place nor are they allowed to gather together to celebrate the team.

Kevin Cheveldayoff, the general manager of the Jets, said there have been conversations about the possibility of getting fans back into the seats, as the team always wants to be prepared for any situation.

He noted there are no “hard-and-fast rules” about what it would take to get people back in the arena, but that people need to listen to the province and the public health orders.

Cheveldayoff added that people also need to get vaccinated.

“Get vaccinated, because that really, probably, is the closest thing that we can get to getting normalcy back and getting people back in the building,” he said.

“That’s what we’re all hopeful for now and in the future.”

Even though people can’t be at the games in person, Cheveldayoff said the team knows the fans are supporting them.

“We wish they could’ve experienced those two games in our building because they were spectacular, but we’re hopeful that there are many more experiences for them yet to come,” he said.

SHOWING THEIR SUPPORT

One way Jets fans are showing their support is by picking up gear.

Officials said the demand for Jets gear started before the playoffs, but orders have continued to come in.

“We’ve been pretty steady with the playoff sales and it’s been increasing steadily through the first round, especially with now getting into Round two,” said Rishi Chandar, the Jets Gear store manager.

“People have been very excited with that too, so sales have been pretty good and we’ve been primarily focusing on our online sales.”

The Jets said orders have been coming in from around the world, including from the United States and Europe.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.