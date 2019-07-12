

One of Manitoba’s biggest cows is now 7 years old.

CTV News first learned of the gentle giant in 2018 when a Manitoba farm sanctuary invited people to meet him after a photo of an Australian steer towering over other cows went viral.

Dozer measured at six foot five in the fall, a whole inch taller than Australia’s biggest steer.

Dozer lives at Kismet Creek Farm, a family-run sanctuary for livestock in the Steinbach, Man., area.

Animal lovers can meet Dozer and wish him a happy birthday on Sunday when Kismet Creek Farm hosts its second anniversary