The white bison at Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo stands out from the rest of the herd, but many zoo-goers do not know his name or just how special he is to some.

His name is Blizzard and he is about 14 years old. He came to the zoo in March 2006 and carries meaning that goes much deeper than the colour of his coat.

Shannon Kraichy, an education co-ordinator at the zoo, said that according to a traditional Indigenous teaching, the white bison is a sacred animal.

“I was taught by my elders about the White Buffalo Calf Woman, which is a story and a teaching we get from the Lakota Nation,” she said. “The White Buffalo Calf Woman appeared to the Lakota in the form of a white buffalo calf and she gifted them the sacred pipe.”

Kraichy, who is Métis-Anishinaabe, said the pipe is significant because it allows people to heal.

“It connects our prayers and our thoughts to the creator and it brings us together as a community.”

Kraichy said because of this teaching, people come to the zoo specifically to see Blizzard, while others come to make offerings.

“They just have such a connection to him and because he is sacred and he is ceremonial. I know that it is a very personal, spiritual thing between them,” she said.

There used to be signs near the bison enclosure documenting Blizzard’s story but they were getting old and were removed.

Laura Cabak, marketing specialist with the Assiniboine Park Conservancy, said there is a desire to have them replaced.

“We always have to be sure that when we’re telling stories that are sacred to other cultures that we make sure that we’re accurate and we do it in a way that’s respectful and inclusive so it does take some time,” said Cabak.

This summer Blizzard is a part of an expanding program called “All My Relations,” which is also known as “Gakina Ndinawemaaganag” in Anishinaabe and “Kakinow Niwahkomakanak” in Cree/Ininiw.

The tour focuses on the links between Indigenous culture and nature, and the idea that we are all connected.

Kraichy developed the program a few years ago, originally as a program for schools and business groups, with the help of a community of elders.

“I talked with many elders to make sure that we were creating a program, first, that they wanted us to create and sharing the stories we should be sharing,” she said, “and then for them to share the knowledge that they have.”

This summer, “All My Relations” tours will be offered to the public on Thursday to Saturday. It starts each day at 1:15 p.m. and costs $5.

Eagles, polar bears, and muskox are some of the other animals featured on the tour.