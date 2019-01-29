

CTV Winnipeg





One of the polar bears living at Assiniboine Park Zoo passed away on Monday.

The zoo’s director of veterinary services Dr. Chris Enright will be providing more details on the animal’s passing on Tuesday morning.

At this time no details are available on the bear’s death, or which bear it was.

Around a year ago, it was announced the polar bear exhibit was home to 11 animals, after it welcomed two new additions: Willow and Baffin.