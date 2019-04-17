Featured
Heavier traffic expected on flight path over Winnipeg during runway reconstruction
The Winnipeg Airports Authority said the runway rehabilitation is expected to be complete by September and won’t lead to a reduction in service. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 2:09PM CST
The reconstruction of one of two runways at Winnipeg’s airport this summer means the area under one flight path over the city will see a drop in air traffic, while another will see an increase.
During construction, all flights will use the airport’s other runway and the corresponding flight path will be busier.
The airport said the flight path will see increased traffic runs over the following communities:
Assiniboia (east)
Kirkfield Park (east)
The Maples (west)
Roblin Park (east)
Rosser (east)
St. James (west)
Stonewall
Tuxedo (west)
Tyndall Park (west)
While residents of the following communities may notice less air traffic over head:
Fort Garry-Riverview
Fort Richmond
Fort Rouge (west)
Fort Whyte (northeast)
Headingley
Riel
River Heights
Seine River
Southdale
St. François-Xavier
St. James (east)
St. Vital
Tuxedo (east)
Wolseley (west)