

CTV Winnipeg





The reconstruction of one of two runways at Winnipeg’s airport this summer means the area under one flight path over the city will see a drop in air traffic, while another will see an increase.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said the runway rehabilitation is expected to be complete by September and won’t lead to a reduction in service.

During construction, all flights will use the airport’s other runway and the corresponding flight path will be busier.

The airport said the flight path will see increased traffic runs over the following communities:

Assiniboia (east)

Kirkfield Park (east)

The Maples (west)

Roblin Park (east)

Rosser (east)

St. James (west)

Stonewall

Tuxedo (west)

Tyndall Park (west)

While residents of the following communities may notice less air traffic over head:

Fort Garry-Riverview

Fort Richmond

Fort Rouge (west)

Fort Whyte (northeast)

Headingley

Riel

River Heights

Seine River

Southdale

St. François-Xavier

St. James (east)

St. Vital

Tuxedo (east)

Wolseley (west)