With a heat wave enveloping much of Western Canada this weekend, a Winnipeg shelter is hoping to hydrate the city’s most vulnerable.

The Main Street Project, which provides a safe place for residents dealing with homelessness and addiction, said even though their supply of bottled water has been stacking up they could still use more as the temperature increases.

“During a time when it’s not a heat wave, we go through over a thousand bottles a month and that definitely increase substantially when we're experiencing a heat wave. So these donations are very, very helpful to us," said Cindy Titus the communications and fund development coordinator for the shelter.

Donations can be dropped off at the back of 661 Main St. during business hours which run Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. To donate after regular hours, the bottled water can be taken to 71 Martha St.

Main Street Project reminds people to call for help if you see someone on the street struggling from the heat.