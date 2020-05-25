WINNIPEG -- Manitobans can share their thoughts on the next phase of the province’s reopening.

A telephone townhall meeting will take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The meeting will discuss the Second phase of Reopening Safe Services in Manitoba.

Anyone who wants to join the conversation is asked to pre-register online. Once registered, you will get a phone call at 7 p.m. Tuesday to join the call.

Participating on the call will be Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer, along with Cameron Friesen, the Minister of Health, Seniors, and Active Living.

According to the province’s website, the second phase of reopening has not officially started yet.

“Changes in the Draft Plan for Phase Two are in addition to those introduced in Phase One,” the province said. “If no changes are outlined in the Draft Plan for Phase Two, the conditions outlined in Phase One still apply.”

The draft plan can be read below.