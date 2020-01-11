WINNIPEG -- A 61-year-old female is dead, after a head on collision on Highway 9, according to Gimli RCMP.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, officers received reports of a crash on Highway 9, at the intersection with 17th Avenue, approximately two kilometers north of Sandy Hook, Man.

Police determined an SUV was heading northbound behind another vehicle that began to slow down. The driver of the SUV tried to slow down and due to the icy roads, maneuvered her vehicle to the left to avoid a collision.

Officers said the SUV entered the southbound lane and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle, driven by a 61-year-old woman from the RM of Gimli.

The 61-year-old was transported to hospital where she later died. The 43-year-old female driver of the SUV and her 39-year-old female passenger were not injured in the collision.

Gimli RCMP, along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate.