The Winnipeg Jets announced today playoff game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 8, for the first two home games of round one.

Game tickets will be available at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online through the Jets website.

Tickets range from $161 to $444 per game and there will be a limit of four tickets per person for each game.

It’s still unknown who the Jets will face in the first round and when the games will take place. The NHL is set to release the first round playoff schedule on Sunday.

The Jets say tickets for any future first round games, if needed, will be made available once the games are confirmed.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast, the Jets are providing tips and tricks to safely navigate purchasing attempts on their website.

Whiteout Street Party tickets

Tickets for 2019 Jets Whiteout Street Party will also go on sale Monday starting at noon for the first two home playoff games.

Individual tickets for the street parties are $5 and will be limited to four tickets per person for each game and will be available on the Jets website.

All proceeds from the street party tickets will go to local agencies making investments in the community through the United Way.

Away game Viewing Party tickets

Tickets for the Jets first two away game viewing parties will also go on sale Monday starting at 2 p.m.

Individual tickets for the viewing parties being held at Bell MTS Place are $10 and will be limited to eight tickets per person for each game.

They can be purchased online through the Jets website.

Net ticket proceeds from the viewing parties will go to the True North Youth Foundation.