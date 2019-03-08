Winnipeg homeowners hoping to have their residential street fixed this year will be very disappointed.

Mayor Brian Bowman says because of the funding fight with the province, the local roads budget for 2019 has been "decimated."

The city's preliminary budget tabled last week contained a $42 million dollar cut to roads but it was unclear which roads would be chopped.

Now Bowman says the only local streets that will be done are some local industrial roads and $2 million worth of asphalt work.

Bowman says the majority of the $86 million in the preliminary city budget set for roads is earmarked for regional streets.

City council has not approved the budget and changes can be made before the vote.

The province has said it has met its previous funding commitments and the city has a spending problem, not a revenue problem.