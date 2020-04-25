WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials have said there will not be a COVID-19 news conference held this Saturday, but have announced four new cases of the virus in Manitoba.

Health officials announced the new cases through a news release Saturday afternoon, saying this brings the total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases of the virus to 267 in Manitoba.

There are currently 62 active cases of the virus, and so far 199 people have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

Seven people are in hospital, including two people who are in intensive care. The number of deaths remains at six.

There were 435 tests completed at the Cadham Provincial Laboratory on Friday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 22,598.

Health officials are reminding Manitobans of the expanded testing criteria, and have said it is important for people who meet the criteria and are showing mild symptoms of the virus, to be tested. They said this will help to better determine the spread of the virus in Manitoba.

READ MORE: Manitoba expands COVID-19 testing criteria

VISITS TO COTTAGES NOT RECOMMENDED

Health officials are also advising Manitobans to stay close to home and try not to travel outside their home communities. The province said people should limit travel, even within Manitoba, to essential trips only.

"Visits to cottages are not recommended at this time," the province said in a news release. "Services at smaller health centres could be strained if seasonal visitors become ill."

The province is also reminding Manitobans of the digital mental health virtual therapy program for those who need help coping with stress and anxiety due to COVID-19.

The province said the program is free and confidential for all Manitobans 16-years-old or over. It is available in both English and French and can be found by visiting the Province of Manitoba website.