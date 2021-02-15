WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has now completed more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests at its provincial testing sites.

Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement in a news release on Sunday, noting that as the pandemic has evolved, the province’s testing eligibility criteria has expanded.

“Immediate testing is one of the cornerstones of our COVID-19 response and is absolutely essential in stopping the spread of the virus,” Stefanson said.

“The wide availability of our testing centres and fast test result turnaround have helped us keep our COVID-19 curve low in the last few weeks and enabled us to reopen some services and activities that are part of our normal lives.”

The province said that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is eligible for testing, and that only those with symptoms or those told to by public health should visit a testing site.

Roussin added that Manitobans needs to immediately self-isolate and get tested as soon as they have symptoms, no matter how mild.

“Your whole household should also self-isolate while you wait for your test results to ensure you don’t spread the virus further,” he said.

“This, in addition to following the fundamentals including frequent handwashing, staying home when sick and wearing a mask, will help us keep our numbers down and continue in the right direction.”

Some of Manitoba’s COVID-19 testing sites will be closed or have reduced hours on Louis Riel Day.

The facilities that are closed include Thunderbird House in Winnipeg, the Swan River site and the Flin Flon testing site.

The testing facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday.