WINNIPEG -- RCMP in The Pas, Man. have arrested a 49-year-old woman, and issued an arrest warrant for a 49-year-old man after uncovering an alleged firearms manufacturing operation earlier this month.

On Thursday, RCMP said they have received information from the Canada Border Services Agency in August after they intercepted a firearm silencer being smuggled into Canada.

Mounties investigated and executed two search warrants on Sept. 1 and 2 at a residence on Reader Street.

The following items were seized:

two handguns;

two long guns;

eight suppressors/silencers;

two 3D printers;

ammunition; and

parts intended for the manufacture of guns.

(Source: Manitoba RCMP)

Patsy Shawaga has been charged with multiple firearms-related offences, including two counts of firearms manufacturing, unauthorized importation of a firearm silencer, and possession of a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

RCMP said a warrant has been issued for Trent Swanson, 49, of The Pas. Swanson is wanted on multiple firearms-related charges, including manufacturing a firearm silencer, two counts of firearms manufacturing, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a loaded handgun.

(Trent Swanson. Source: Manitoba RCMP)

The charges against Swanson have not been proven in court.

RCMP said the manufacturing of firearms without an appropriate business licence is illegal, and importing and possessing firearm silencers, including those marketed as 'solvent traps', is also illegal.

Anyone with information about Swanson is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also send a secure tip online.