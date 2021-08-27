Advertisement
Meet the Manitoba candidates in the 2021 Federal Election
Published Friday, August 27, 2021 10:55AM CST
FILE - A woman casts her ballot in the riding of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, west of Montreal, on election day, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes
WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will head to the polls on Sept. 20 in the 44th general election to elect Members of Parliament.
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau visited Rideau Hall on August 15 to dissolve Parliament and kick off the election campaign.
The deadline to nominate candidates is Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca looks at the candidates in the 14 ridings across Manitoba.
Links to each riding can be found below.
• Charleswood–St. James–Assiniboia–Headingley