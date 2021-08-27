WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will head to the polls on Sept. 20 in the 44th general election to elect Members of Parliament.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau visited Rideau Hall on August 15 to dissolve Parliament and kick off the election campaign.

The deadline to nominate candidates is Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.

CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca looks at the candidates in the 14 ridings across Manitoba.

Links to each riding can be found below.

• Brandon–Souris

• Charleswood–St. James–Assiniboia–Headingley

• Churchill–Keewatinook Aski

• Dauphin–Swan River–Neepawa

• Elmwood–Transcona

• Kildonan–St. Paul

• Portage–Lisgar

• Provencher

• Saint Boniface–Saint Vital

• Selkirk–Interlake–Eastman

• Winnipeg Centre

• Winnipeg North

• Winnipeg South

• Winnipeg South Centre