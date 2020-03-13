WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Public Insurance is cancelling all scheduled road tests amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPI said it is in the process of contacting affected customers. It said anyone whose road tests have been cancelled will be contacted at a later date to reschedule once MPI is able to resume testing.

New road tests are not available at this time, said MPI.

Customers who are feeling unwell are able to cancel their knowledge test or enhanced interview appointments at no charge.

The cancellations are effective Saturday until further notice.