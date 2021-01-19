WINNIPEG -- Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected back in court on Tuesday morning, when he could find out whether or not he will be released on bail.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported Nygard’s original bail hearing was adjourned until today.

Scott Farlinger, who is representing the attorney general of Canada, requested the adjournment, saying that counsel needed time to review files and examine witnesses.

Nygard’s lawyer, Jay Prober, requested his client’s release. He said he is concerned for Nygard’s health, adding that he isn’t a flight risk.

However, lawyers for the attorney general of Canada noted Nygard’s history of not showing up for court in the Bahamas, which Nygard said was due to his doctors advising him against flying, as well as his lawyers in the Bahamas alleging the warrants were illegal.

This bail hearing comes after RCMP officers arrested Nygard in Winnipeg on Dec. 14. He has been charged with nine counts in the Southern District of New York for multiple offences, including sex trafficking of a minor.

None of these charges have been proven in court,

Nygard applied for bail in late December.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.