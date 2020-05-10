WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating after a vehicle was shot at in a mall parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the parking lot of CF Polo Park. Officers attended the scene and determined a parked vehicle had been shot at. No injuries were reported.

A large police presence could be seen on Sunday, with multiple police cars and police tape blocking a section of the parking lot.

Retail stores recently reopened in the mall as part of the first phase of the province’s Restoring Safe Services plan.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

-With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre and Danton Unger.