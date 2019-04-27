Featured
Police lay murder charge in death of Joselito Fernandez, 53, near rail line
(Supplied photo of Joselito Fernandez)
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 11:21AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit has charged a suspect with murder in relation to the April 18 death of 53-year-old Joselito Fernandez.
Police believe that Fernandez was walking along the rail line near Selkirk Avenue when a 16-year-old boy confronted him, shot and robbed him before running away. Police say the two did not know each other.
On April 26 police say they located the 16-year-old, who is from Winnipeg, in the area of Redwood Avenue and Battery Street, and arrested him.
He’s been charged with second degree murder, failing to comply with a probation order as well as two counts of possession of firearm.
He was detained in custody.
