WINNIPEG -- It’s time to make sure you know your zone, as the City of Winnipeg will begin a residential snow plowing operation Tuesday evening.

A residential parking ban goes into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Each wave of the ban impacts different snow zones and lasts 12 hours. When it’s your snow zone’s turn, you have to make sure your vehicle isn’t parked on the road, or you could face a $150 ticket or a tow.

The schedule is as follows:

-From 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22: no on-street parking in snow zones B, J, L, O, S, U, and V.

-From 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22: no on-street parking in snow zones A, G, I, P, R

-From 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 to 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23: no on-street parking in snow zones C, F, H, K, M, N, Q, T

-From 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23: no on-street parking in snow zone D

-From 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 to 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24: no on-street parking in snow zone E.

Find your snow zone

The city said residents who aren’t sure what their snow zone is can use its online address lookup tool or contact 311.

People can also download the Know Your Zone app, which can also give you notifications of parking bans in effect for addresses you’ve saved as favourites.