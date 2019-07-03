

CTV News Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Humane Society is calling on the Assiniboine Park Zoo to close down its stingray exhibit in the wake of animal deaths.

On June 26 the zoo said its Stingray Beach exhibit was temporarily closed because three cownose stingrays died and three others were hurt after “natural mating behavior” escalated in June.

The news sparked a demonstration that saw animal rights activists hold signs outside the zoo, also calling for the exhibit's closure.

On Wednesday the Humane Society posted a blog signed by its CEO calling for the closure.

The blog post said the Humane Society has a lot of respect for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy, but it wants the exhibit permanently closed as there’s “no evidence that these creatures enjoy large-scale human interaction.

“Nor do they like being confined to very small pools or that their natural mating behaviours should be altered.”

The organization went on to say the stingrays in the touch tanks have their barbs trimmed, which isn’t medically necessary, and the fact the animals are moved around adds stress and affects their welfare.

The blog post said the Winnipeg Humane Society has sent a letter to the CEO of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy asking her to cancel the exhibit.

In a statement, Assiniboine Park Zoo said they disagree with the Humane’s Society’s position on Stingray Beach.

“Before today, the Winnipeg Humane Society had not contacted us or raised their concerns, which would have been the place to start if they were truly concerned about animal welfare,” the statement says.

The zoo notes it’s an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is held to the highest standard when it comes to animal welfare.

“The Assiniboine Park Zoo prides itself on providing industry leading care to all living species under our stewardship,” it says.

“Our animal care and veterinary team members are highly trained professionals who are passionate about animal care and conservation.”

The zoo says the stingray exhibit gives them an opportunity to expand conservation messaging to include the health of the oceans, and offers an interactive experience for visitors.