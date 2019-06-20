

Rachel Bergen, CTV Winnipeg





Norway House Animal Rescue is celebrating after finding permanent or temporary homes for 11 huskies from the small community.

Over the past couple weeks, staff and volunteers sprang into action to help the dogs who were voluntarily surrendered when their owner had a medical emergency.

Operations director Debra Vandekerkhove said the animal rescue paid for food for the dogs until staff could visit them to assess their particular needs from adoptive owners.

They were chained up at their former owner’s home, but were being fed and given water by people in the community.

She added that conditions deteriorated after the owner left.

“With no owners present in the past three weeks or more, this exacerbated their condition,” Vandekerkhove said. “Emotionally and mentally when a dog is tied up 24 hours a day, it really affects them.”

‘A team effort’

She said the community came together to support the dogs while arrangements were being made for them, but it was difficult to see the dogs chained up.

“I can’t express how difficult it is for peple who live in the community to see this every day and try their best with what they have,” she said.

The local school held a car wash fundraiser and plans to hold a bake sale Friday to raise money for the dogs’ care and boarding in Winnipeg.

On Thursday, Vanderkerkhove posted on the Norway House Animal Rescue page that 10 of the dogs are in Winnipeg enjoying walks, grass, trees, bushes, and new things.

One dog is still in the community staying with someone there.

Vanderkerkhove said six of the dogs have been adopted and four will be cared for by Winnipeg Animal Services until they find their ‘furever’ homes.

“They’re doing really well, so we’re really happy,” she said.