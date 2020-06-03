WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials announced one new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, made the announcement on Wednesday.

He said this case and the three previously announced cases in Manitoba are linked to a cluster of travel-related cases in a group of temporary foreign workers in the Southern Health Region.

"In that area, there was four cases, and two of the close contacts have tested negative, but they will be self-isolating," Roussin said. "The other non-contacts, but also workers there, temporary foreign workers, have all been tested and there are just three samples that are pending still.

"Then, there were six local workers tested, all came back negative."

He added that there is no concern to the public regarding these cases and he considers this a limited cluster.

There are 298 total cases in the province, 282 people are considered recovered and there are nine active cases.

On Tuesday, 824 tests were performed, bringing the total to 45,923 since early February.

TESTING SITE CHANGES

Some testing sites in the province have moved and operating hours have changed.

The drive-thru testing site in Dauphin is now in the parking lot at the Dauphin Community Health Services Building at 625 Third St. SW, and will be open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A testing site in Swan River has also moved. The drive-thru site has relocated to the Swan Valley Primary Care Centre parking lot, at 1000 Main St. and it will be open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ATTENDING THE BLACK LIVES MATTER RALLY ON FRIDAY

Roussin briefly touched on the Black Lives Matter rally that is scheduled to take place on Friday in front of the Legislature.

He said he is reminding everyone to stay safe.

"I want all the participants to be mindful and try to remain safe, do that in a safe manner. We still have the groups of 50 outdoors right now, so I would encourage to stick with that. Try to have physical distancing whenever possible. Decide to stay home if you are feeling ill. Don't show up to a large gathering like that if you are feeling ill, even with mild symptoms," he said.