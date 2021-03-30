Advertisement
Suspect in Vancouver library stabbings was wanted on warrant in Manitoba: Winnipeg police
Crime scene tape cordons off the area in Lynn Valley where six people were injured and one killed after a stabbing incident on Saturday, and flowers placed near the scene, in the District of North Vancouver, could be seen on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
WINNIPEG -- A man charged with second-degree murder in an apparent random knife attack at a Vancouver library over the weekend was wanted on a warrant in Winnipeg last month.
The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed that a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation was issued for Yannick Bandaogo, 28, on Feb. 17, 2021.
Police said he was arrested on Aug 10, 2020, and was later convicted on charges of possessing a weapon and two counts of uttering threats on January 27, 2021.
Bandaogo was arrested on Saturday after seven people were attacked in and around the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver. One person died from their injuries.
Charges against Bandaogo have not been tested in court. He is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday morning.
B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Bandaogo was known to police in Quebec and Manitoba, and wanted on warrants in both provinces on Monday, but did not elaborate further.
The IHIT also said it has not identified any connections between Bandaogo and the victims.
-With files from CTV’s Ben Miljure and Kendra Mangione.