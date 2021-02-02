Advertisement
Suspect in Wolseley homicide arrested and charged
Published Tuesday, February 2, 2021 10:10AM CST
Winnipeg police investigate an assault on Craig Street on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to a homicide in the Wolseley area last Thursday.
Officers said Issa Pa Musa, 27, was arrested Monday evening and has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Wendell Boulanger.
Musa is in custody. The charge against him has not been proven in court.
Boulanger, 44, was found injured at a home in the 500 block of Craig Street on January 28. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
Winnipeg police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Musa on Friday.