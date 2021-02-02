WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to a homicide in the Wolseley area last Thursday.

Officers said Issa Pa Musa, 27, was arrested Monday evening and has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Wendell Boulanger.

Musa is in custody. The charge against him has not been proven in court.

Boulanger, 44, was found injured at a home in the 500 block of Craig Street on January 28. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Winnipeg police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Musa on Friday.