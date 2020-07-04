WINNIPEG -- The province is warning that overland flooding is possible for large parts of Manitoba.

Widespread precipitation is in the forecast for most southern, southwest and southeast Manitoba watersheds for the next five to seven days, according to the most recent flood warning and high water advisory from the Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre.

The centre said occasional heavy thunderstorms could develop at these locations and could bring up to 100 millimetres of heavy localized rain.

The rain would be on top of the record-high precipitation of more than 200 millimetres parts of southwest and western Manitoba received last week.

The province is recommending property owners "take precautions as water levels could rise significantly in a short time in these areas." Unless travel is necessary, the government is requesting that individuals stay away from affected areas.

Manitoba Infrastructure crews are working in the flood-affected areas. Eleven standard emergency response trailers have been deployed to the Westman area.

Currently, 80 individuals have been evacuated from the RM of Riverdale, four from the RM of Cornwallis, 17 from the RM of Whitehead and three from the town of Neepawa due to flooding.

On July 1, the province announced it had lost confidence in the integrity of the dam near Rivers. It recommended the evacuation of people and livestock from approximately 30 to 40 properties along the Little Saskatchewan River downstream of the dam.

The government said the dam at Rivers is facing a one-in-1,000-year flood event and unprecedented flows. The dam remains intact, but flows are still at record levels, although down from earlier in the week.

Manitoba Infrastructure has also recommended the immediate suspension of all use of Lake Wahtopanah.

According to the flood update, the water level on Lake Wahtopanah has declined 1.5 feet over the past 24 hours and continues to decline, but is still at historically high levels.

A flood warning also remains in place for the Little Saskatchewan River and Whitemud River watersheds. The province said both rivers are above flood stage and low-lying land near the rivers are affected.

Areas near Arden and Gladstone should be aware of high water levels on the Whitemud River. The river level has peaked at most points except at Westbourne, but water is expected to stay within the banks.

A flood warning also remains in place for the Assiniboine River from Brandon to Portage la Prairie.

The province said overland flooding is being reported in areas across the Assiniboine River watershed. Low-lying areas for most portions of the Assiniboine River between Brandon and Portage la Prairie can expect some flooding. Water is expected to remain below flood protection levels at most locations along the Assiniboine River.

Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) staff is working with municipalities to support local emergency preparedness efforts.