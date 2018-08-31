

CTV Winnipeg





More than 36 volunteer artists helped raise $14,000 last weekend at the Winnipeg Tattoo Convention, inking visitors at the Marked for Life fundraising booth.

The booth allowed visitors to the convention to choose from pre-drawn designs to get inked with, with all proceeds going to the mental health organization.

Seventy-five got tattoos at the booth for a total of $11,000 in proceeds. The rest of the money was raised through 50/50 contests, tattoo judging contests and donations from vendors.

A news release said the money will be used for the association’s Transitions program, which aims to “support Indigenous youth moving to Winnipeg from rural and remote areas to attend school.”

“This program will provide the tools and skills for shared experience, peer support and understanding of what one needs to personally flourish,” said Tara Brousseau Snider, executive director with the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba, in the release.

Popular designs at the booth include a swallow bird, a feather and what has become a common symbol for suicide and self-harm prevention, the semi-colon.