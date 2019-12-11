Getting people to help others while they help themselves is the goal of one partnerships-based charity that’s bringing people together to pack and deliver Christmas hampers.

Around 40 people have been hired to prepare, pack, and deliver hampers within their own community through Local Investment Toward Employment.

This gives community members facing social and economic barriers the opportunity to gain both work experience and a wage during the Christmas season.

The hampers being put together over the next few days will help feed 400 families, about half of which are from the North End neighbourhood.

“The people who are making the hampers are the same people getting the hampers” says Tyler Pearce, the charity’s executive director.

“We think it’s a really amazing empowerment moment for people to be able to also be giving to their neighbours”

The organization provides unique job programs like this one year round. It needs to raise $140,000 annually to ensure it can continue to offer these services.

If anyone would like to help, donations can be made online.