WINNIPEG -- Multiple thrift stores across Canada and Manitoba have either closed or limited their hours as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army announced this week it will be closing all of its stores, offices and distribution and recycling centres until April 1.

The Donor Welcome Centres the organization operates remain open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. These centres will accept donations of clothing and household items to assist vulnerable people.

“In alignment with social distancing recommendations and to ensure the safety of our employees and our Donors, donations can be left in dedicated bins outside the Donor Welcome Centre,” writes Ted Troughton

national managing director for the Salvation Army Thrift Store, in a statement. “In locations where bins are not able to be placed outside, donations can be left by the door and will be collected by our dedicated staff.”

Mennonite Community Central stores across Manitoba are closed until further notice, according to a post on the company’s website. The only stores accepting donations at this time are Portage la Prairie and Winkler, though you’re asked to call ahead before dropping off donations.

Goodwill Industries closed its pick-up services and all of its stores until further notice. The company is still accepting donations only at its Princess Street location in Winnipeg. To drop off donations, call the office at 204-943-6435, and they will open the back loading doors. Hours for donations are between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Value Village has temporarily closed all of its stores across Canada until April 6.

Once Upon a Child, a children’s clothing and toy consignment store with two locations in Winnipeg, has also closed its doors.

The company is shifting to online sales through its Facebook and Instagram pages, and offering curb side pickup for orders. More information can be found here.