WINNIPEG -- A vigil will be held Wednesday evening to commemorate the Quebec City mosque shooting, three years after the attack that left six people dead and several others injured.

On Jan. 29, 2017, a gunman killed six men during evening prayers at a mosque in the Sainte-Foy suburb. Those who were killed are: Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Khaled Belkacemi, 60; Aboubaker Thabti, 44; Azzedine Soufiane, 57; and Ibrahima Barry, 39.

The event is being organized by the Islamic Social Services Association, the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg and Independent Jewish Voices Winnipeg. According to a news release about the vigil, ceremonies are taking place across Canada and organizers of these services want Jan. 29 established as an annual, federal day of remembrance for the attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City , and a day of action against Islamophobia.

“In the aftermath of January 29, 2017’s attack, many Canadians in various cities came together in mourning and solidarity,” said Shahina Siddiqui, president and executive director of the Islamic Social Services association.

“Unfortunately, in the days, months and years that have followed, many cities saw — and continue to see — an increase in hate incidences and hate speech on social media and other platforms.

“Islamophobia continues to negatively impact upon community members’ sense of safety and wellbeing — this, most particularly felt amongst our children,” Siddiqui adds.

The event takes place at the First Unitarian Universalist Church on Wellington Crescent. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the program taking place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The vigil will feature a Quran recitation, Indigenous drumming, as well as reflections from leaders in the Muslim community and remarks from multi-faith representatives.

