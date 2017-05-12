

Winnipeg police were on scene on Portage Avenue investigating a suspicious package Friday afternoon.

Officers closed off the Fort Street and Smith Street, as well as Garry Street from Ellice Avenue to Graham Avenue. They have all now reopened.

Officers evacuated buildings close to the package as a precaution.

"Officers were concerned for safety, and didn't want to touch the package themselves," said Const. Tammy Skrabek."They thought it best to report it to the Bomb Unit."

Because both Portage Avenue and Garry Street were closed, it jammed up downtown traffic, as people were making the commute home.

"Oh my gosh," said Laura Moir, as she sat in her unmoving car. "I've been sitting here for I don't know, maybe half an hour."

The suspicious package was detonated by the Bomb Unit. Police said there is no risk to the public.

Absolute gridlock at the Portage and Main intersection as police continue to investigate a suspicious package. pic.twitter.com/Et3qFg4KXK — Jon Hendricks (@ctvjon) May 12, 2017