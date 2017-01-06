The Assiniboine Park Zoo is asking the public to weigh in on potential names for two new orphaned polar bear cubs.

The zoo said they’ve launched a naming poll on its website with two potential names for the two cubs.

The bears, one male and one female, arrived at the zoo in late 2016 after being rescued from the Churchill area.

Names for the female cub were submitted by kids and staff at the Churchill Children’s Centre, while names for the male cub were submitted by Assiniboine Park Conservancy staff. Zoo representatives helped narrow down the submissions.

The names in the running for the female cub are Pesim, which is a Cree word for moon, and Nanuq, which is an Inuit word for polar bear.

The two male name finalists are Siku, which is an Inuit word for ice, and Kisik, a Cree word for sky.

Voting ends Jan. 9 at noon, and the winning names will be announced Jan. 12