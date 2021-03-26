WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service’s helicopter is currently grounded and will be for some time.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth says the Air One helicopter has been down for two to three weeks and likely won’t be back in the air until the end of May.

Smyth says the chopper is going through a mandatory 12-year maintenance overhaul, costing $680,000

“When it’s down, it’s down,” said Smyth

The Chief says when Air One is not flying, there could be greater risks when dealing with situations like vehicle pursuits.