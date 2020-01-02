Assiniboine Park Zoo to close for a week for repairs
Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 11:05AM CST
The Zoo Lights Festival will remain open until Jan. 5. (Source: Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Assiniboine Park Zoo is scheduled to close for a week in January for cleaning and repairs.
According to a news release from the Assiniboine Park Conservancy, the zoo will shut down from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12 for minor repairs, painting and a deep cleaning. Visitor services, retail and food and beverage vendors will also be closed.
Up until Jan. 5, the zoo will open daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will also open in the evenings for the Zoo Lights Festival.
Assiniboine Park Zoo will reopen on Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. More information can be found online.