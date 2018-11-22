

The RCMP in Norway House, Man., have seized large quantities of drugs and cash and made 14 arrests during an ongoing investigation in the community.

Police said they searched a vehicle on Tuesday, which resulted in the seizure of individually wrapped pieces of crack cocaine, as well as a large sum of cash. A 49-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, were arrested and face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

As officers continued to investigate, they executed a search warrant at a home on Alex Duncan Drive and said they found crack cocaine, around 113 grams of powder cocaine, as well as cash. The Mounties arrested two men, ages 53 and 29, from Norway House and Winnipeg, and two women, ages 22 and 38, from Norway House, for possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

On Wednesday, the RCMP conducted a search warrant at a home on Roger’s Point. During the raid police said they found a significant amount of money hidden in the walls, which police allege is the proceeds of crime.

The RCMP has eight suspects in custody and charges of possession of property obtained by crime are pending.

Norway House RCMP said in the last few weeks they have executed four search warrants under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which has resulted in them taking a fair amount of drugs and crime proceeds off the streets.

In a news release police emphasized that producing and traffic illegal drugs can have detrimental effects. They said they are committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to the full extent.