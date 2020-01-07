WINNIPEG -- The co-owner of a Steinbach-based serving-ware business said he’s feeling “euphoric” after his products made their Hollywood debut during the lead up to the Golden Globes last weekend.

“Our boards were selected to be the serving pieces for the stars,” Evan Funk, co-owner of Lynn & Liana Serveware, told CTV Morning Live’s Rahim Ladhani, explaining they were used to serve food at a red carpet luxury gift suite.

“It’s energizing, it’s amazing,” he said. “It’s unbelievable when you make a connection with people, and they love what you’re doing.”

The boards are made with Canadian Maple and adorned with an epoxy resin.

“We use an eco-friendly, plant-based epoxy, to create one-of-a-kind pieces of serveware,” he said.

As for advice on how to best use the serving boards when throwing your own glam party, Funk advised starting out with a base of cheese and meat when laying out a charcuterie, then use other pieces to fill up space, starting with crackers.

“And whatever’s in your pantry, really,” he said, listing cranberries, lemon slices and “thyme for décor” as examples.

“It’s quite up to you, as a host.”