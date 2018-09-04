Featured
City collecting more in impact fees than estimated
The revenue is intended to pay for related infrastructure costs of new developments.
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 11:24AM CST
The City of Winnipeg is collecting more money in impact fees than it estimated this year.
According to a new report at least $11 million has been raised through the levy on new homes in the suburbs in 2018, which was the number projected for the entire year.
The funds are sitting in a reserve pending the outcome of a legal challenge from the home building industry.