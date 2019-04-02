Winnipeg city council’s infrastructure committee wants to use bonus federal gas tax money to restore the local roads budget in 2019.

Almost no residential streets are being repaired this year because of a funding fight between the city and province.

Last month's federal budget included extra gas tax revenue for municipalities – Winnipeg's share could be as high as $44 million.

Councillor Jeff Browaty tabled a motion to use those funds to fill the city roads budget gap.

The committee amended the motion to include bike and pedestrian path work which was also cut.

The vote was 3 to 1, with councillor Vivianne Santos opposed. She would like to see the money spread around to fund community centres, parks and pools as well.

The mayor's executive policy committee and city council will vote on the motion this month.

Mayor Brian Bowman has said he'd like to see the federal money used for roads.

But it's unclear when the funds will actually flow from Ottawa and how many roads can get done this year as construction season is approaching.