WINNIPEG -- More than 600 people have been temporarily laid-off from their jobs at City of Winnipeg facilities.

The City of Winnipeg announced that the lay-offs come as a result of the closure of city-owned and operated recreation centres, pools, arenas and libraries and the suspension of programing at the facilities.

The city said 674 non-permanent staff will be temporarily laid off.

“COVID-19 is having a tremendous impact on our community and our economy, and the closure of City facilities has resulted in a significant reduction in our services,” said Mike Ruta, Interim Chief Administrative Officer. “While we want to support our employees, we also need to ensure we are being responsible with taxpayers’ money. We cannot continue to pay employees’ salaries while facilities remain closed and community programs are not available.”

The temporary lay-offs will be effective Saturday, April 25, 2020.

