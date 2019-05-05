Firefighters had to extricate one person, following a rollover on the Perimeter Highway's south end.

The City of Winnipeg said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to the intersection of Brady Road and the Perimeter Highway around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, after receiving reports of a person trapped inside a vehicle.

Firefighters extricated the person from the vehicle, who was then taken to hospital in unstable condition.

RCMP were on scene investigating the crash. No word on what caused the collision.