The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic service is investigating the cause of a fire at the Emterra Environmental facility Thursday Morning.

Crews responded to the scene on Henry Avenue around 8:18 a.m. after an automatic alarm was triggered.

Once on scene, the WFPS said firefighters battled heavy smoke coming from a garbage fire in one of the buildings that was making its way to another structure.

Crews used an offensive attack to prevent the fire from spreading and were able to get in under control by about 9:12 a.m.

All staff in the building got out safely before crews arrived and no one was injured.

No damage estimates are available at this time.

The city says the processing of recycled material at the facility will be delayed, and there is no timeline for a return to full operation.

This will not affect the collection schedule for residents in the area.