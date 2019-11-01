WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police were able to catch two armed robbery suspects at a bingo game on Thursday, thanks to the help of some fast-acting bystanders.

At 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a cultural club in the 600 block of Young Street for the report of armed suspects.

Police say a woman and teenage boy walked into the club during a bingo game, when a woman in her 70s was sprayed with an unknown substance that caused skin irritation. Police said it can be assumed it was pepper spray, though they’re unable to confirm for sure.

The female suspect, who police said had a gun, tried to run away with a tray of cash, but her escape was interrupted by people at the club and she dropped the tray. She left the building, but was disarmed before she got out.

The male youth was caught and restrained by citizens.

Officers arrested the teenage suspect and seized a loaded .22 calibre rifle. The woman turned herself in.

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with a number of offences including armed robbery using a restricted firearm and uttering threats.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with several offences including armed robbery using a firearm and assault with a weapon.

They’re both in custody.

CITIZENS STEPPING IN

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service said over the last little while police have been emphasizing the fact that citizens should not get involved in violent events.

He said this is an example of events unfolding in a different way.

“Did they put themselves in harm’s way? Absolutely. We’re they at risk? Sure, we’ve got a loaded firearm here,” he said.

“Ultimately they did what I think people will do and they stopped a potentially violent event.”

Carver said he won’t say that these bystanders did anything wrong, and that they were just acting on the instinct to jump in and help.

“The message is consistent, really, if you have a chance to think about what you’re doing, don’t get involved in a violent incident, but people are going to do it and when they do it, sometimes, in this case it worked out great for everybody involved.”