WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said between April 8 and 13 it received 64 calls regarding COVD-19, the majority of which were residents reporting gatherings of 10 or more people and not respecting public health orders.

Mounties said for 46 of the calls enforcement was not necessary, either because they didn’t fall within the Mounties’ purview or because they were resolved through education and guidance.

In 18 of the incidents, officers went to the gatherings and issued a verbal warning, though no fines were given and no arrests were made.

Mounties remind all Manitobans living outside of Winnipeg to not call 911 for COVID-19-related issues, noting that reports of non-compliance can be made to the Manitoba Government Inquiry Line at 204-945-3744.

In a news release, the City of Winnipeg said Community Service Ambassadors gave out dozens of warnings over Easter weekend for ignoring health orders.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.