WINNIPEG -- Manitoba NDP said mandatory overtime hours for nurses has created a crisis in the province – putting patients at risk. Now they are introducing a bill in hopes of putting a stop to it.

On Wednesday afternoon, NDP MLA Uzoma Asagwara introduced Bill 205, the Restricting Mandatory Overtime for Nurses Act. The bill would require the government to immediately begin reporting the vacancy rates for nurses.

“The practice of mandating nurses to work overtime has become a daily occurrence due to the Pallister government firing hundreds of nurses. It’s created a crisis of burnout and exhaustion for front line health workers and it puts patients at risk,” Asagwara said in a news release. “This bill will force the Pallister government to fill nursing vacancies and end the practice of using mandatory overtime as a staffing tool rather than a last resort.”

NDP said in a news release if passed, the bill would come into force by January 2022, giving the government time to hire and train more nurses. The bill would allow for exceptions in the case of a public health emergency.

The Nurses at St. Boniface Hospital voluntarily tracked their overtime hours every time they were mandated to work, the NDP said. According to the numbers supplied by the NDP, the number of times nurses were mandated to work overtime hours was an average of 27.3 times per month in 2017. This increased to 157.2 times per month in 2018.

“Mandatory overtime is a dangerous staffing tool that puts patient care and safety at risk,” Manitoba Nurses Union President Darlene Jackson said in the NDP release. “If the Pallister government is truly committed to addressing the nursing shortage, they should also be committed to ending the use of mandatory overtime as a routine staffing tool.”

Jackson said the union applauds the NDP for putting the bill forward.