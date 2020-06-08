WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada is out with the latest rainfall numbers from over the weekend, saying that parts of southern Manitoba saw significant rain and thunderstorm activity.

It says the hardest-hit areas were in the southeastern part of the province.

According to Environment Canada, Gardenton was the worst-hit area as it received 131 millimetres of rain in 48 hours. That was followed closely by Woodridge which saw 129 millimetres of rain over the weekend.

In Zhoda, there was roughly 80 millimetres, while Emerson was hit with 64 millimetres and Meisino saw around 58 millimetres this past weekend.

Portage la Prairie also saw a fair bit of rain, recording around 29 millimetres.

In Winnipeg, Environment Canada said the airport had around 22 millimetres of rain while The Forks had about 24.

There was also Loonie and Toonie sized hail reported in parts of the province Sunday night. Altona, Badger, and Arbakka all received hail throughout the evening.

The totals in the province were updated by Environment Canada as of 5 a.m. Monday.