WINNIPEG -- The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is joining the war on COVID-19 to support Manitoba’s healthcare workers who face the virus every day.

Over the weekend, hand sanitizer will begin to be produced in the city’s facility.

Alex Reeves, senior manager of public affairs at the Royal Canadian Mint, told CTV News Winnipeg they were answering the call from the government to help in creating medical supplies to aid in the COVID-19 fight.

“It’s a way for us to pitch in like other businesses are doing around Manitoba and we have the ability to do that. It’s something we have the ability and will to do. It’s good for us to find a way to give back to the community where we’re based,” said Reeves.

He added the Winnipeg location was already well stocked with isopropyl alcohol.

“We use it to clean our blanks, these are coins before they are struck and the dyes that strike the coins themselves, ” he said.

He said once the final shipment arrives of the other ingredients, hydrogen peroxide and glycerol, production will be full steam ahead by Sunday.

The sanitizer is expected to stay in the province and will be given out to local healthcare workers.

“We are working with Manitoba Health on that. They really have the network. We’re not familiar with any health network anywhere in the country. That’s out of the scope of normal business. They are the central receiving point for the hand sanitizer,” said Reeves.

The other Mint location in Ottawa also began production of sanitizer and is using 3D printers to make personal protective gear.

“In addition to the hand sanitizer we are producing face shields as well,” Reeves said.

So far he said they produce about 200 face shields a week.

Reeves added the Mint is still fully operational.

“We’re continuing to operate. We’re serving our customers online who typically purchase our collector coins. We’re supporting the mining and financial industries by still refining gold, producing gold bars producing silver and gold bullion coins as well. Our secure storage services are also something that is important to maintain. So we’re doing a lot despite the limitations on commercial activities these days. But we are continuing to support sectors of the economy that have been deemed essential by the government,” he said.