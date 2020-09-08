WINNIPEG -- Schools are set to reopen in Manitoba on Tuesday, Sept. 8, after closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March.

But, with the reopening of schools comes a number of changes for students, parents and staff, as schools take precautions to help slow the spread of the disease.

Here is what you need to know about what Manitoba schools will look like as classes are set to resume:

Classrooms will be configured to adhere to physical distancing guidelines. Where physical distancing isn’t possible, students must be in cohorts;

Masks are mandatory for students in Grades 4 to 12;

Masks are mandatory on all school buses;

Lunch breaks and recesses will be staggered; and protocols will be in place to avoid congestion in hallways and common areas;

There will be no assembles or gatherings that exceed public health advice;

Students must screen for symptoms before coming to school each day;

School divisions must prepare for absenteeism;

Staff, students and volunteers will be expected to wash their hands frequently throughout the day; and

Parents are encouraged to bring their own children to school.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Tuesday morning.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.